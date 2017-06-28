Could Rihanna’s Rumored New BF Be The Reason For Feud With Naomi Campbell?

The man who Rihanna was just photographed making out with, Hassan Jameel, used to date Naomi Campbell. So, of course, we have to wonder — is he the reason for their falling out earlier this year?!

Fans began speculating back in March that Rihanna, 29, and Naomi Campbell, 47, were feuding after they unfollowed each other on social media — so, of course, when the supermodel appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the show host just HAD to ask about it. Unfortunately, Naomi didn’t give a super clear answer, but after giving some side eye and assuring Andy that “everything’s fine,” she mysteriously added, “I’m an actress now.” Hmm…! Well, now, four months later, we’ve been given some more clarity about what might’ve driven a wedge between the ladies

Photos surfaced on June 27 of RiRi heavily making out with a mystery man, who was later identified as Hassan Jameel, in Spain — and it just so happens that Hassan dated Naomi in 2016! The pair were photographed together at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park in July 2016, but it’s unclear when their relationship ended. However, it definitely seems like Naomi may have known something was going on between Hassan and Rihanna way back in March based on her shady response to the feud rumors! Rih and Hassan reportedly spent New Year’s Eve together, according to Media TakeOut.

Whatever the status is of Rihanna and Hassan’s relationship, they certainly look VERY into each other — they’re literally ALL over each other in the hot tub make-out pics! The 29-year-old hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since she cooled things off with Drake, 30, last fall, so seeing her so into a guy again is very refreshing. Let’s just hope the relationship didn’t actually start while he was still with Naomi….

