Michelle, Malia, & Sasha Obama Rock Adorable Sundresses On Vacation In Indonesia

The Obamas continued their family vacation in Indonesia & the girls looked fabulous when they arrived to Yogyakarta in pretty little sundresses. We love their outfits — do you?

Another day, another island in Indonesia for the Obamas! They continued their 5-day family vacation and arrived in Yogyakarta on June 28th, where Michelle, Malia, 18, and Sasha, 16, all looked gorgeous in casual outfits. We love seeing what the girls wear on their family vacations because they always look so cute! Malia opted to wear a short-sleeve, royal blue patterned midi dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched in waist. She topped her look off with a simple pair of brown leather sandals.

Michelle looked sporty in her athleisure ensemble when she rocked a pair of cropped black leggings, running sneakers, a white tank top and a sheer white mesh, floor length kimono vest on top. She accessorized her look with black aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Sasha on the other hand, went with a tight short-sleeve blue t-shirt with a loose black tank top slip dress on top. She paired her loose airy look with a pair of simple white sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

We loved all of their outfits so much, and we even loved Barack’s casual look — a simple pair of blue jeans with a polo shirt tucked in. There’s nothing better than seeing the Obamas dressed down in casual outfits and especially since their not the First Family anymore, it’s so nice to see them all relaxing and having fun! The entire vacation the Obama girls have been rocking the cutest outfits, and we love their latest looks — do you guys?

What do you guys think — do you love their casual outfits as much as we do?