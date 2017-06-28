Are Matt Harvey & Lo Bosworth Dating? They Reportedly Got ‘Cozy’ In The Hamptons

Summer love is in the air, and now reports are claiming that it’s affecting baseball star, Matt Harvey, and former ‘The Hills’ alum, Lo Bosworth.

Lauren Bosworth, 30, also known as “Lo” from her Laguna Beach days on MTV, might have a new man in her life. Matt Harvey, 28, and the former reality star were spotted spending some quality one-on-one time in the Hamptons over the June 24 weekend, according to Page Six. Matt, who plays for the New York Mets but is currently recovering from an injury, was reportedly bar hopping with his friends on Sunday night, June 25, in the Montauk area. Later that night, Matt and Lauren were spotted sipping on rose at The Surf Lodge, leading eyewitnesses to believe there was something romantic going down.

“They looked pretty cozy,” an eyewitness told the outlet. Another one added that they appeared to be in “deep conversation” as they sat in a corner together during their time at the bar. However, the outlet also claims that they weren’t there long — because an eyewitness spotted them leaving hand-in-hand! The best part of this? Matt had been at The Surf Lodge earlier that night before leaving with a group of friends to a place called Swallow East. But apparently his guy friends were a second choice, because Matt left them behind to meet up with Lo. Aw!

Believe it or not, this isn’t Matt’s first rumored romance of 2017. The pitcher was linked to supermodel Adriana Lima, 36, back in March 2017 after they were allegedly caught making out on a date night. However, it was reported that Adriana reunited with her ex, Julian Edelman, in May 2017 and left Matt in the dust.

