Lionel Messi will trade soccer chants for wedding bells because he’s about to get married! He’ll tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, in a glamorous ceremony on June 30, so get all the details on this lavish affair.

Could this be any more of a fairy tale romance? Lionel Messi, 30, and Antonella Roccuzzo, 29, have known each other since he was five-years-old. After nearly a decade together, they’ll tie the knot on June 30 in his hometown of Rosario, according to Sports Illustrated. The wedding will take place at the City Center Rosario Complex, a five-star hotel. No word on which of Leo and Antonella’s songs – Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 1, — will be the ring bearer, but maybe both can share the duties?

About 250 guests will attend the event, including Lionel’s teammates Neymar, 25, Luis Suarez, 30, and Gerard Pique, 30. Gerard’s wife, Shakira, 40, is also expected to attend, though it’s possible that couple might not show up, as Shakira supposedly has a frosty relationship with Antonella, according to the Daily Mail. Shakira downplayed the talk of this alleged riff while promoting her new album. “I don’t understand it at all because everyone has often seen us together..If we can go to their wedding, we will go.” Outside of his teammates, no other soccer stars — including Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, — have been invited.

Special security measures will be in place, and about 150 journalists will be able to cover the wedding under very strict rules. They won’t have direct access to the ceremony or the party, but fingers crossed Antonella releases a picture of her stunning gown after she says, “I do.” As for wedding gifts, what do you get the soccer star that has everything? It turns out, you help out others. In lieu of gifts, Lionel and Antonella have requested people make donations to the Leo Messi Foundation. The organization works to help children in Rosario and across the world. Considering that the Argentinean city is still plagued with poverty and violence, such a gesture is a good idea.

Antonella and Lionel met when he was just a boy, as she is the cousin of one of his close friends. The two stayed in touch when teenage Lionel moved to Spain to launch his superstar soccer career. A romance blossomed between the two in the late 2000s. She ultimately moved to Barcelona to be with him, and to start a family. “’I’m a normal person. I have the same life as any human being,” Lionel said in a 2014 interview. When I finish playing, I have my family, my friends. I live like any other person.” And, like any other person, he’s about to have a chance to live happily ever after with the love of his life.

