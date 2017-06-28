Liam Payne Twins With Baby Son Bear In Adorable New Pic: ‘Like Father Like Son’

Looks like Liam Payne & his son Bear, 3 mos., have the same taste! Posting a super rare pic of his boy, the star revealed he couldn’t be prouder of his & Bear’s matching looks. Our hearts are melting! Check out the adorable pic.

Liam Payne, 23, shared the sweetest pic of himself and his baby son Bear Grey Payne, 3 months, via Instagram on June 28, and fans are losing it! While the photo only shows Liam’s and Bear’s feet, it’s still beyond precious — especially because Liam and his baby mama, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, have only shared one other snapshot of their newborn. And let’s be real, the caption on this pic is beyond adorable! “Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson,” the former boybander wrote alongside the image, which shows Liam and Bear wearing the exact same Yeezy sneakers.

“LOOK AT THE LITTLE FEET,” one fan commented on the Insta. Another gushed, “OMG AAAAAAH 😍,” while even more couldn’t get over how “cute” the baby pic is. “This is literally the cutest thing I have seen!” a third commenter said. Even more amazing than identical father-son Yeezys though? The fact that Bear’s wearing little gray pants in the pic that have literal bear faces on them — SO cute! But I mean, what else would you expect from a baby named Bear Grey?

The only other photo of Bear fans have gotten to see is the pic Liam and Cheryl shared along with their birth announcement news back in March. In that pic, Liam can be seen holding the infant, who’s completely wrapped up in blankets. Unfortunately fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see what Bear actually looks like. But at least we know Liam and his son have amazing fashion sense!

“We haven’t really started lullabies yet but he loves the telly, and my Mrs. has got the Kardashians on all the time at the moment,” Liam revealed in a recent interview with DJ Toby Knapp for Hot 99.5. “ I don’t mind watching a little bit of the Kardashians but I don’t want him looking at it and being like ‘Oh yeah that’s what we should do.'” Well apparently Liam’s fine with DRESSING like the Kardashians as Yeezy is, after all, Kanye West‘s, 40, very own clothing line. We can’t wait for Liam and Cheryl to share more pics of Bear!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Liam hasn’t shared more pics of baby Bear? Are you loving this newest snapshot?