Lamar Odom Finally Reveals Why He & Rob Kardashian Are No Longer On Speaking Terms

Lamar Odom and Rob Kardashian were as close as brothers when he was married to Khloe Kardashian. Now the former baller is opening up about why they no longer on speaking terms.

So sad! When Lamar Odom, 37, and Khloe Kardashian‘s marriage fell apart, he lost more than just a wife. He also lost the brotherly relationship that he had with Rob Kardashian, 30, as they were once thick as thieves. Rob even lived with the former NBA star and his sister during their marriage, he was that tight with them. Now Lamar is opening up about why they are no longer on speaking terms. “I don’t know. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too,” he reveals on The Wendy Williams Show airing on June 28.

Well yeah, that makes total sense. As if it wasn’t bad enough that he cheated on Khloe during their marriage, he put her through a living Hell with his near-fatal drug overdose in Oct. 2015. The 33-year-old had to put her life on hold while she oversaw care for him because they were still legally married, as their divorce had not yet been finalized. He had a long hospitalization followed by months of rehab before he made his miracle recovery. She was there as he had to re-learn how to walk, speak, eat and every other essential life function. Nearly a year later once he was out of the woods, Khloe was finally able to move on and find love again with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 26. Click here to see pics of Khloe’s 33rd birthday party.

“We were close,” Lamar says of Rob in his interview with Wendy. “He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything.” Rob is a pretty reclusive guy with very few pals so that’s not a total shock. Still, Lamar is the closest friend that the reality star had in his adult life. Maybe after hearing how sad this is making the former LA Laker, Rob will finally introduce his daughter Dream, eight months, to the man who would have been her uncle.

