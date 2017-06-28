Lamar Odom: Why I Would Never Take Ex Khloe Kardashian Back After Our Divorce

Forget a Khloe and Lamar reunion: Lamar Odom says that he’d never get back together with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian! The former NBA star revealed in a new interview that there’s just no way they’d rekindle their romance. Why?

We’re pretty sure Khloe Kardashian, 32, already knows this, but ex-husband Lamar Odom, 35, says they’ll never start dating again. Thanks, Captain Obvious! Lamar stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on June 28 to discuss all things Kardashian six months after his dramatic divorce from on-again, off-again wife Khloe. His reason? He hurt Khloe too much and can’t go back to that dark place.

“No. I say that with no offense to her — that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance,” he told Wendy Williams when asked about a possible romantic reunion with Khloe. It’s clear that he’s growing and getting healthier after a troubling few years. Khloe initially filed for divorce in December 2013, but called it off when he overdosed on drugs in October 15 so that she could help pay for his treatments and care for him during rehabilitation.

After he recovered, they tried to make things work again romantically, but she refiled when the relationship fizzled. Lamar had been using again and drinking, and she couldn’t go through that again after his traumatic near-death ordeal. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016. She’s since moved on and found love with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26, and Lamar’s continued to focus on sobriety. Good for him!

Lamar also spoke about his fractured relationship with Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, 30, who used to be one of Lamar’s closest friends. If you remember the Khloe & Lamar days, Rob used to live with the couple! Lamar’s so sad that they’re no longer friends, but he totally gets it: “[Rob and I] were close,” he told Wendy. “He has a child. I haven’t met his child yet or anything. I don’t know [why we’re not close]. I guess maybe it’s because I hurt his sister too much. I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Lamar really wouldn’t get back together with Khloe if he had the chance? Let us know!