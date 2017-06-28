Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian His Blessing To Marry Tristan Thompson

After ruling out a reunion with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom has given her his blessing if she wants to marry Tristan Thompson. His sweet comment comes after seeing how happy she is with her new guy. Aww!

Lamar Odom, 35, knows that he’s never getting back together with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, 33, so he’s letting her go. He wants only the best for Khloe, whom he still cares for deeply. When asked on The Wendy Williams Show if he’d be upset if she got remarried to current boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, Lamar gave his blessing. “[Khloe and Tristan] seem happy together. Good for them,” he simply told Wendy Williams, affirming that he’d be okay with the marriage.

That’s sweet of him! Khloe and Tristan are madly, deliriously in love, and there’s been talk of an engagement and wedding down the line for awhile. Khloe’s actually been seen out and about with a diamond ring on that finger, but nothing’s been confirmed. But in the meantime, all’s magical in Khloe & Tristan land. Tristan gave her a “dream” surprise party for her 33rd birthday on June 27, and she couldn’t stop talking about her amazing guy afterward. “Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day!” she wrote on an Instagram pic of Tristan. Aww!

His remarks came after telling Wendy that there’s no chance of him and Khloe rekindling their relationship. He acknowledged that getting back together wouldn’t be “best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.” That’s a really healthy approach to moving on from a breakup. He said he has nothing but love for Khloe, and that was clear from the interview. He refused to say anything bad about her no matter how hard Wendy tried to push him.

Moving on after their divorce in December 2016 means that Lamar actually hasn’t seen the Kardashian/Jenner family in awhile. “I haven’t really spoken to any of them…it is the way it is,” he said, heartbroken that he isn’t still friends with Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, 30. He and Rob used to be closer than close — even living together while he and Khloe were still happily married — but because of how Lamar treated his sister, they’re on the outs. Lamar wishes they could be friends again; he’d love to meet baby Dream Kardashian!

As for if the “Kardashian lifestyle is too much for men to handle,” as Wendy put it, Lamar doesn’t see it that way. “Well, I think you take on whatever you take on. Especially if you add that on top of whatever you’re going through, that could be a lot – for anybody.” He said that the Kardashian/Jenner women can keep up with their lifestyle “because they’re women” — they’re strong!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will marry Tristan? Let us know!