Kimye’s Surrogate Reportedly ‘Pampered’ & Living In Luxury While Carrying Twins

Nothing’s too good for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate! The power couple have allegedly hired a surrogate who’s pregnant with their twins, and they’re treating her like a queen while she allegedly carries their babies.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly expecting twins via surrogate, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, and now that two babies are on the way, they’re apparently doing everything they can pamper the unnamed surrogate. “The surrogate is being pampered and given everything she wants,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “Kim has been checking in and bringing her whatever she needs. So far she has gotten a clean bill of health. They have hired security for the surrogate, because Kanye doesn’t want to take any chances with the safety of the twins, even though they haven’t been born yet. They security is very low-key, because Kanye doesn’t want the neighbors to realize the surrogate is carrying their babies.”

Good idea! This woman is going to be the most protected and carefully guarded person on the planet while she’s allegedly carrying the next Kardashian-West heirs. Along with giving her everything she wants, their contract with the woman allegedly stipulates that she gets $45,000, plus $5000 for the second baby. That’s kind of a drop in the bucket for the duo, though; they have a combined worth of $300 million. Damn! Needless to say, they’re not only spoiling the surrogate — they’re ready to go the distance to give their kids the world.

“Any kids of Kim and Kanye’s will live in the lap of luxury,” a second source told the mag. “They’ll all have their own nannies and get constant care and attention. They Will also have the top of the line strollers, cribs and car seats, and be dressed in only the best designer clothing.” We wouldn’t expect anything less!

Kim and Kanye are over the moon about this new development for their family. Kim spoke openly about considering hiring a surrogate on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after her doctor revealed that a third pregnancy would be too risky considering the problems in her first two. If she wanted to carry her third child — or children, apparently — she faced the possibility of undergoing a grueling and risky surgery after their birth. Kim suffered from placenta accreta during her pregnancies, a condition in which placenta grows outside the uterus, causing extreme pain, and bleeding while giving birth that could threaten her life. She would risk having to get a hysterectomy — a surgery to remove her uterus, Dr. Sherry A. Ross, women’s health expert and author of She-ology. The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period., told us EXCLUSIVELY. Going with a surrogate is her best bet, for sure, according to Dr. Ross!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kim’s rep for comment on this story.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye really have a surrogate who’s carrying their twins? Let us know!