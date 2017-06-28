Kim Kardashian Has Already Formed A ‘Close Bond’ With Surrogate — Texting & Sharing Pics Daily

Now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to expand their family, the reality star is totally bonding with her. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their new friendship.

Carrying the newest edition to Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye’s West’s family is a huge responsibility, and the women the couple has selected to carry their baby is already growing close to the reality star. “Kim has formed a tight bond with her surrogate. Kim likes to text, talk and Facetime daily so she can really feel connected to her,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim likes to have regular, up-to-the-minute updates on the surrogate’s health, diet and rest schedule. If she is feeling happy or sad, Kim wants to know about it. She is determined to be as helpful as possible,” our insider adds.

The pair allegedly paid over $113,000 to select and hire the surrogate, who is reportedly already pregnant with twins! It took a lot of soul searching, and ultimately the couple decided Kim just couldn’t handle a third pregnancy. Her first two with daughter North, four and son Saint, 19-months, were both high risk with lots of complications and it would have been such a danger to her health to try to carry another child.

Kim’s greatest dream is to have a big family like the one she grew up in, and thanks to her surrogate she’ll allegedly be getting babies number three and four to add to her household. That’s the same number of kids that mama Kris Jenner, 61, had with the late Robert Kardashian Sr. so she’ll be carrying on the tradition of a family of six. Twins are such the rage in Hollywood right now, with Beyonce and JAY-Z welcoming their new son and daughter on June 12, and George and Amal Clooney doing the same on June 6. Oh man, can you imagine the playdates that can be arranged with all of these celebrity babies?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will stop at four kids? Or will she want an even bigger family?