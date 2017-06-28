How To Wear A Slip Dress Like Khloe Kardashian — 5 Easy Tips

Khloe Kardashian just pulled off the slip dress perfectly & we’re obsessed with her look from head-to-toe. If you want to wear a sexy slip dress like Khloe, then we have the perfect tips on how you can pull it off yourself.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, looked incredible when she rocked a slip dress recently and we’re obsessed with her entire look. She headed to a birthday party wearing a silky white Juan Carlos Obando slip dress that hugged her frame perfectly. The slip dress is the perfect summer look and if you want to pull it off too, we have simple and easy tips.

1. Wear seamless underwear. That is the most important tip, because a slip dress clings to your body in different spots and you don’t want your undies to show through, plus you don’t want any panty lines to show.

2. It looks best with heels. Usually a slip dress is midi length, like Khloe’s, and if you wear it with flats it will cut you off and make you look less lean. Instead, wear it with heels and you’ll be ready to go.

3. Don’t wear a slip dress to a job interview. Not only is it inappropriate, it’s not comfortable, especially if you’re nervous and sweating.

4. Wear chicken cutlets, (sticky boobs), or no bra at all if you’re comfortable with that, and add fashion tape to the neckline to make sure the dress will stay on all night.

5. Add layered necklaces. Adding different layered necklaces to your look will dress it up and adding jewelry allows you to wear the dress plain on it’s own.

What do you guys think of these simple and easy tips? Will you try these out this summer when you wear a slip dress?