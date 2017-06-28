Khloe Kardashian ‘So Happy’ Lamar Odom Has ‘Finally Accepted’ They Aren’t Reuniting

Moving on! Since Khloe Kardashian parted ways with Lamar Odom, the former NBA star has gotten his life back on track! Now, HollywoodLife.com has Khloe’s sweet wishes for her ex-hubby.

One thing is certain: Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Lamar Odom, 37, had a wild marriage filled with triumph and tragedy. Now, the former NBA star is working to improve his health and openly says it’s best that he and Khloe politely keep their distance. As for Khloe, the reality star has shared warm words of encouragement for the once-troubled athlete. Take a look back at the former couple right here!

“Khloe is so happy right now there is no room in her heart for any anger,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She totally forgives Lamar and is thrilled that he’s doing so well again.” So so sweet! The NBA champ recently paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show where he stated that he’s certain it’s best for them to stay apart going forward. “No. I say that with no offense to her — that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance,” he said. It sounds like, for better or worse, these two are on the same page!

“All she wants for him is good things. She’s immensely relieved that he’s finally accepted that they are never getting back together,” our Kardashian source added. “For a long, long time he refused to let go. Khloe is a very caring person and it hurt her to know he was hanging on like that. It’s so freeing for her to see that he’s finally let go. It’s a huge weight off her shoulders.” The former couple has seemingly arrived at a healthy and supportive place, which in a way, is its own kind of happy ending!

