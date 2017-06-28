Katy Perry Breaks Silence On Orlando Bloom’s Naked Pics: He Tried To Get Me To Strip Too

You remember THOSE Orlando Bloom pictures, don’t you? Katy Perry certainly does! The singer revealed the truth about the day her ex wore his birthday suit on a paddle board and tried to get her to join him!

Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 40, may be a thing of the past, but the pics of him naked while they were on vacation will live on forever! As the internet will remember, last year the exes (who split in February) were vacationing in Sardinia when Orlando decided to go nude while the two enjoyed a paddle board ride. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was caught on camera and almost killed us all with his hotness. Now Katy is breaking her silence on the incident! Click here to see pictures of Katy and Orlando.

On June 28, Katy told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O that her former beau had actually tried to get her to strip down and join him with nude solidarity, but she just wasn’t feeling it that day. “He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it’s one of those things where I was like, ‘oh nah,'” Katy said, noting she did end up taking her clothes off once they reached their private yacht. “You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘oh should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you, and I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!”

The “Bon Appetit” singer joked that Orlando had just been “trying to show off for all the people back at the shore,” though the actor has said he was totally unaware they were being watched, let alone photographed. Katy explained the incident was particularly funny because she had been teaching her former love about Twitter at the time. Cut to him trending hard on social media after the pictures came out. “All of a sudden, he’s like number one trending on Twitter. And he’s like, ‘I understand Twitter, it’s okay,'” Katy said, laughing.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Orlando trying to get Katy to strip down too? Let us know below!