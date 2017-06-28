Oh snap! Karrueche Tran was spotted at LAX where she was jetting out of town and was asked about the recent altercation between Chris Brown and Quavo and let’s just say her body language said it all!

On Wednesday, June 28, Karrueche Tran, 29, was making her way to her flight at LAX when she was asked for her side of the story behind the heated words between her ex Chris Brown, 28, and her rumored new flame Quavo, 26, from the hip-hop group Migos. At first, the Claws actress didn’t appear interested in weighing in, but then she brushed off the questions — and the drama — with a simple statement. Check out her gorgeous blonde tresses from the big night!

“Not today, I am not in the mood,” Karrueche said curtly before pressing on in a clip released by TMZ. Then, when asked what Quavo has to say about the controversy, she quickly responded: “Why don’t you ask him yourself, I don’t know.” Clearly she has no interest in getting caught up in this shady business! As we previously reported, the exchange between the two performers happened in the parking lot of a BET Awards show after-party on June 25. A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it all started because Quavo decided that he couldn’t cross paths with Chris without telling him what he really thought of him! Words were exchanged but it never turned violent.

And since the incident, the “Privacy” singer has made one thing clear: He isn’t done with Quavo! “Chris has Quavo’s card marked and this is far from the end of it,” another source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Well, whether this drama is winding down or just getting started, Karrueche doesn’t appear interested in playing any part in it!

