Oh, yes, she did! Jasmine Washington just threw some serious shade at Rasheeda Frost in her new song ‘Wifey Bleus,’ and we are flipping over the sassy track. LISTEN!

Jasmine Washington, 27, AKA Jasmine Bleu, AKA Kirk Frost‘s alleged baby mama, has just fired some serious shots at Rasheeda Frost via “Wifey Bleus,” which dropped on June 21 via Rod Bullock Music. “You at home cold like DiGiorno/I pull up hot and ready like I’m Dominos,” Jasmine raps on the track, obviously serving Rasheeda. “You wanna keep him? Come and get your man, please,” she also sings. Yikes!

Jasmine also delivered another, but no less subtle, jab at Rasheeda when she posted about the song on Instagram. “#illtakeyourman,” she wrote on June 13, and can you even handle the forwardness? Obviously, Jasmine has created quite a stir in the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple’s marriage since she came forward to claim that Kirk, 48, is the father of her baby. Things have been quiet on that front for a little while, but now that this song is in the mix, it’s only a matter of time before Rasheeda responds and the drama is reignited!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Wifey Bleus:”

When it’s hot outside and them skirts get high

You already know what you’re gonna see

Another b*tch’s man trying to holler at me

You wanna keep him? Come and get your man, please Can’t help my figure, better check your n***a

Baby, don’t come holler at me

You wanna keep him? Come and get your man, please

Another b*tch’s man trying to holler at me

