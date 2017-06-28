Donal Logue’s Child’s Emotional Tweet Before Going Missing: Fans React With Love & Support

Donal Logue’s missing child Jade tweeted a message before his disappearance that is completely chilling. The transgender teen’s tweet is so sad that it received multiple responses from fans trying to show their love and support!

Donal Logue‘s child Jade (legal name Arlo Logue) went missing on June 26 and the support that the actor has seen while attempting to find the transgender teen has been amazing. However, the 16-year-old was clearly not feeling very supported by society before their disappearance, as shown by an emotional tweet they sent out over a year before going missing. “shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing,” Jade tweeted on April 20, 2016.

Though the heartbreaking message was sent out last spring, there have been numerous comments on the tweet over the past 24 hours, as Donal’s fans learned about Jade and his disappearance. “Please go home to ur family,we all love you.♡♡♡♡,” one Twitter user commented. “I hope you’re okay. 😔,” another user wrote. “hang on, #itgetsbetter but sometimes it takes a while #Equality #Peace,” another commenter wrote. We cannot believe how sad Jade’s tweet was and we hope the teen is safe and will be returning home soon.

On June 27, the Gotham star reached out to his more than 100,000 Twitter followers in an attempt to find his missing child. “Missing – yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue,” the actor wrote. Donal said that Jade is 6′ 2″, weighs 180 lbs. and was wearing a lime-green hoodie and dark-green military parka the last time he was seen. Donal has since deleted the tweet. Click here to see pics of Donal.

An officer from the NYPD Deputy Commissioner’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that a missing persons report was filed on the name Arlo Logue, the original name of Donal Logue‘s child. When asked for more information regarding the report we were unable to obtain any additional details. Donal has another child, son Finn Logue.

shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing — skrr skrr (@arlologue) April 20, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the emotional tweet Jade sent out before his disappearance? You can leave your condolences for the Logue Family below.