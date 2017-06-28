4th of July Beauty — Patriotic Beauty Picks & Makeup To Pack In Your Beach Bag

Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner & to get you prepared we rounded up all of the best beauty & makeup picks you need to pack in your beach bag!

Fourth of July weekend is officially here and we’re getting prepared for the holiday weekend in the best way possible — we rounded up all of the patriotic beauty and makeup picks you must pack in your beach bag so that you have a safe and fun day at the beach. From sunscreens to makeup, there’s something for everyone on this list. Whether you’re heading on a trip or just going to the beach for the day, we picked essentials for you to make sure you have an amazing beach day!

1. supergoop 100% Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30: This sunscreen provides broad spectrum UV protection and 80-minute water resistance without the sunscreen smell or chalky finish. $34.00 at supergoop.com.

2. CALIA by Carrie Underwood Patriotic Tanks: If you’re planning a fun hike with friends or a beach volleyball game, we love tanks from CALIA, which come in red white and blue. They’re so festive and they’re the perfect athleisure look for bbqs and pool parties. See more styles at CaliaStudio.com!

3. The NCLA July 4th Collection: We’re obsessed with these festive nail polishes, from red to blue, stars and stripes, there’s so many options! ($16, shopncla.com)

4. ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil: Revive sun stricken skin in an instant with this nourishing oil that offers skin hydration and rejuvenation leaving skin with a perfect, healthy summer glow. ($42, ELEMIS.com)

5. Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Eye Cream: This travel-friendly superfood enriched cream will replenish tired eyes leaving skin shinning bright. Plus, Youth To The People was born in the USA & is packaged in small batches out of their California factory. ($35, Sephora.com)

6. Tweezerman Holographic Tweezer: Add a little extra sparkle and firework-worthy shine this holiday & stash these tweezers in your weekend bag for any last minute strays that may pop-up. ($26, Sephora.com)

7. Honest Beauty Jet Set Kit: Show your American Pride with this travel-friendly essential haircare kit guaranteed to give you beach worthy waves and perfectly hydrated strands. ($29, HonestBeauty.com & Ulta.com)