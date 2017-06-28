Taylor Swift & Russell Westbrook: Did Drake Make Sweet NBA Awards Tribute Happen

Russell Westbrook got an exciting surprise when Taylor Swift sung his praises at the NBA Awards — and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the show’s host, Drake, may have orchestrated the sweet video tribute!

Taylor Swift, 27, has been laying low throughout 2017, but she couldn’t pass up an opportunity to record a special video message for Russell Westbrook, 28, after he was named MVP at the NBA Awards on June 26. Considering the two have never met, though, the whole thing seemed pretty random, but there may be an explanation thanks to Drake, 30, who hosted the show! “Drake actually suggested the skit to Taylor and she jumped at it,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s loved Russell for years and she thought it would be a sweet and funny thing to do.” However, a source close to Taylor adds that there is “no truth at all” to Drake setting this up.

Russell has openly been a Taylor fan for quite some time — he’s shared videos of himself singing along to her songs on social media more than once — so it was definitely a great, albeit unexpected, fit! Regardless of who made sure this all happened, though, seeing a new video of Taylor was super exciting for fans. She was even back to rocking her signature curly locks, and looked very refreshed and energized after months out of the spotlight.

As we previously reported, Taylor has been hard at work in the studio putting together her sixth album, although she’s given us absolutely NO indication of when new music will be released. However, she did recently put her music back on Spotify and other streaming services, which has fans wondering if this is her first hint that an announcement is coming. With two breakups — from Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36 — and a new romance — with Joe Alwyn, 26 — under her belt over the last three years, she certainly has a lot of material to write about!

