Donald Trump Slammed As Sexist After Gushing Over Irish Reporter’s ‘Nice Smile’

Prepare to feel uncomfortable. Donald Trump totally hit on an Irish reporter during a White House meeting on June 27, and people are (rightfully) totally horrified by his sexist behavior.

Donald Trump, 70, conducted a phone meeting with the prime minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, on June 27, from the Oval Office, and there were dozens of reporters looking in on the conversation. That included Caitriona Perry, an Irish journalist for RTE News, who the president picked out of a crowd during a very awkward exchange. “We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now,” Trump told Varadkar on the phone. At that point, he specifically pointed at Caitriona and called her over to his desk. “We have all of your beautiful Irish press,” he added, as Caitriona approached. “Where are you from?”

Although the reporter seemed a bit nervous, she was able to introduce herself and reveal the organization she worked for. “She has a nice smile on your face so I bet she treats you well,” Trump concluded, leaving Caitriona with a look of horror on her face — she could not have rushed away from the desk fast enough! For the most part, she kept her cool, sort of laughing off the situation as she made her way to the back of the room, but she later admitted that it was very “bizarre.”

Once the video of this exchange went viral, Twitter started blowing up with people slamming Trump’s behavior. Many referred to the situation was “creepy,” and several pointed out how sexist Trump’s actions were. “He’s on the level of a 14 year old boy. Gross,” one person wrote. Another added, “He’s truly deplorable,” while a third agreed, “I just threw up a little in my mouth.” Watch below and let us know what you think:

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

