Dominic Sherwood Gushes Over GF Sarah Hyland: She’s ‘So Wonderful’ On ‘Shadowhunters’

Dominic Sherwood is so thrilled to have his GF Sarah Hyland working on the ‘Shadowhunters’ set with him, but fans are still dying to know when she’ll appear and which character she’ll play!

It’s been nearly a month since Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 26, revealed that she would be guest-starring on two episodes of Shadowhunters, and fans still have no idea what character she’ll play. Plus, she hasn’t appeared in season 2B yet. So what gives? HollywoodLife.com asked her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood, 27, who of course stars as Jace on the hit Freeform show, and unfortunately all he could say was “later.”

“Later, later in the season,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Well, episode 15 of season 2 aired on June 26, which means there are only 5 episodes left this season. That means “later” isn’t all that far away! One thing Jace COULD talk about was how overwhelmingly happy he was to have his girlfriend on set. See pics from Shadowhunters.

“All I can say is she does an amazing job, the entire cast and crew fell in love with her and the character she plays,” he gushed. “She was so wonderful to be around on set and it was a really lovely addition to have her there.” In 2016, Dom told us how much it sucks working in Toronto while Sarah shoots in LA. He loved being able to spend all day together while shooting the episodes. “It was really lovely and she did an amazing job and I’m incredibly proud of her!” Aww! Boys, take notes.

New episode of @ShadowhuntersTV on tonight!! You'll meet the Seelie Queen! Can't wait for you all to see! She's amazing 😍#ShadowhuntersChat — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) June 26, 2017

Though Dom’s lips are sealed, fans are busy making speculations as to who Sarah’s character could be. Fans have guessed that it could be Jace’s childhood friend Aline Penhallow, Aline’s wife Helen Blackthorn, or an older version of the Seelie Queen. One thing’s for sure, she’s going to kill it!

