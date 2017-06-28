Fashion

Celine Dion’s Edgy New Makeover: Rocks Snakeskin Coat & Faux Leather Overalls

Splash News
Celine Dion, is that you? Ever since the crooner started working with stylist, Law Roach, she’s rocking the wildest outfits we’ve ever seen her wear — and her Parisian wardrobe was NEXT LEVEL.

Celine Dion, 49, and stylist Law Roach have been working together for a little over the year — and the result has been nothing short of amazing. Sure, Celine’s red carpet looks totally turn heads, but it’s her stellar street style that really has us doing a double take — and that proved to be the case as she took Paris by storm, turning the sidewalk into her very own runway.

Celine looked every inch a rockstar when she was spotted leaving the Royal Monceau Raffles in a Balmain outfit from head-to-toe, which is priced at approximately $10,660. She paired a long snakeskin coat, priced over $7,000, with a long, $782 tee from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection and a pair of $2,125 brown suede boots, as her entire outfit was topped off with a hat. Her all-Balmain-everything outfit isn’t easy to pull off, yet the star rocked it with ease — just like the diva she is!

Although her latest look was beyond show-stopping, her black, faux leather overalls were just as edgy. Celine paired her baggy Givenchy look with a white chiffon blouse and a fancy pair of footwear, stepping out in shoes from the Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2012 collaboration.
When Law isn’t working with Celine, the esteemed celeb stylist is busy dressing clients Zendaya and Ariana Grande — and there’s no denying the fact that Celine’s taking Paris by storm, turning heads with her bold looks. Check out her edgy, high-fashion wardrobe right here and let us know if you’re a fan of her fierce new style.