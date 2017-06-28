Have Brandy & Her BF Sir The Bapist Split? The Cryptic Instagrams That Have Fans Freaked

Brandy sparked rumors her relationship with Sir The Baptist ended after the star went OFF on Instagram! Did she just reveal she’s single?

Brandy has got her fans wondering if the 38 year-old just split up with her man Sir The Baptist, real name William James Stokes. She shared two super powerful quotes on her Instagram that made it sound like she was a single lady once again. “You can’t lose something you never had,” Brandy posted on June 28. She warned her followers in the caption, “F*** outta here!!! don’t ever let nobody threatening you. Call their f***king #bluff.” Yikes!

That wasn’t even the first mysterious message Brandy shared! She posted on June 27 a quote from Kristen Butler that said, “In solitude I find my answers.” Brandy kept that caption really cryptic and just wrote, “And there she goes✌🏾.” That definitely made it seem like Brandy decided to take some time for herself. Was she thinking about her ending her relationship? All these Instagrams got fans speculating that the couple decided to call it quits. “Well that was quick. 8 weeks ago she was professing her love,” one user wrote. Another fan begged Brandy to try and work it out with Sir The Baptist. “Brandy girl u need a vacation just u n @sirthebaptist n work things out plssssssss. He crazy about you, always talking about his superwoman,” the fan wrote in the comments.

Brandy and Sir The Baptist seemed super happy just a few weeks ago. There was even speculation that they were expecting a baby in May! She had shared a photo Instagram of herself with what could have been the start of a baby bump. Brandy shot down those rumors too on Insta on June 28. “Back in the gym so y’all can stop saying I’m pregnant and it was just that time. Lol,” she said beneath a fierce video of herself working out at the gym.

