Brad Pitt Gives George & Amal Clooney African Doll & Advice During 1st Meeting With Twins

Just call him Uncle Brad! Brad Pitt’s finally met the Clooney twins, & we learned exclusively that he came baring special gifts — including the same type of African doll his daughter Zahara had as a kid. How cute!

Ella and Alexander Clooney may only be three weeks old, but they sure have some famous faces in their corner — including one of dad George Clooney‘s, 56, BFFs Brad Pitt, 53! And in meeting the baby twins for the first time, of course “Uncle Brad” brought gifts, AND fatherly advice. While George and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, are currently residing in England and, as of right now, are planning on raising their children there too, Brad was recently in London and got to pay his old friends a visit. “Uncle Brad swung through London to see George and Amal and to meet their new babies during his time in Europe,” a Brad insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Brad even brought gifts for the little ones.” We can imagine it’d be hard to pick out gifts for the kids who most likely have everything, but we think the War Machine actor did an amazing job of selecting a super thoughtful and sentimental present. “Brad bought the kids new matching toy dolls from Africa,” our source continued. “Zahara [Jolie-Pitt, 12] fell in love with the same type of toy doll when she was a baby, and Brad wanted to help recreate the same fond memories with George and his new children.” It doesn’t get much cuter than that!

Brad didn’t JUST bring tangible items though, he also came with pearls of wisdom — specifically for George. “Brad even shared some fatherly advice with George on how to prevent diaper rash, which Amal thought was hilarious,” our insider added. LOL. But although George isn’t an experienced father, as Ella and Alexander are his first kids, he’s already LOVING his new role as dad.

“George says the biggest thing he’s learned since becoming a father is the absolute joy and wonder of unconditional love. Obviously, he’s loved, and continues to love, many people in his life — with Amal being his greatest love, and his soulmate. But the twins’ birth has taken it to a whole new level,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “George would seriously lay down his life in a heartbeat for Alexander and Ella, and even now, when he looks at them snuggled up, he is overcome with emotion and brought to the verge of tears.” Brad has twins himself — Knox and Vivienne, 8 — which means he TOTALLY gets what George is experiencing right now!

