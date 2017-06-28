I Just Got A Blowout AND Mani In Just 45 Minutes: Here’s Where To Go ASAP If You Have No Time

There’s nothing worse than being on a time crunch on your lunch break & having to choose whether you should get a mani or a blowout. You no longer have to do that because you can get BOTH in just 45 minutes & here’s where you need to go!

You’re going to freak out because it’s now possible to get a manicure and a blowout in just 45 minutes. Say goodbye to choosing one service on your lunch break, because now you can get TWO. Thanks to the new MB45 Studio at 93 Worth St, in NYC, you get simultaneous services by highly-trained professionals and not only do they do your hair and nails at the same time, they also offer a bunch of other styles, braids and updos.

If you want to get Chic Hair + Chic Nails in 45 Minutes, Mani + Blowout = $65. Even though it sounds like a lot, it’s actually nothing at all. One single blowout could sometimes equal that price, meanwhile, you get a manicure and a hairdo for the price of one. Got more time? Try a Plus service. Off your neck, buns, updos, braids and ponies. Mani + Blowout + Braid/Updo = $80.

It is so amazing to not feel rushed and literally walk in the salon and then walk right out 45 minutes later looking and feeling amazing. You don’t have to worry about a single thing and it’s the perfect lunch break idea because if you get an hour, you can literally head to the salon, grab lunch, and head right back to the office — what’s better than that? Plus when it comes to the manicures, you can choose cool combinations and nail art at the studio or you can choose a solid color at the salon.

What do you guys think of this new 45 minute salon? Will you try it out for yourself on your next lunch break?