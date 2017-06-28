Blake Shelton Sends Gwen Stefani Sweet Texts While He’s Filming ‘The Voice’: They ‘Relish’ Each Other

Gwen Stefani’s skipping Season 13 of ‘The Voice’ but Blake Shelton isn’t too heartbroken about it. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned these lovebirds text each other constantly and think the time apart is a ‘good thing.’

Filming of The Voice’s Season 13 is underway, with blind auditions taking place on June 28 in Los Angeles (per 1Iota). Blake Shelton, 41, and Adam Levine, 38, are back in the big red chairs, but one familiar face – specifically Gwen Stefani, 47, — is absent this time around. The No Doubt singer is taking a break from the show, but that doesn’t mean the hot romance between her and Blake is cooling down. “Blake has been and will continue to work on The Voice for the rest of the week and Gwen has let him do his thing,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The workday is all day for Blake and it is just giving Gwen time to herself and her kids.”

However, all work and no play makes Blake a dull boy. The “A Guy with a Girl” singer makes time to check in with his girl to let Gwen know she’s on his mind. “He still texts her and is in contact but it’s not a big deal that they are a part for a bit,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “They are taking the temporary time away from each other as a good thing…They relish their own time as much as they relish their time together.”

Aww, how sweet. It’s nice to know that Blake respects Gwen’s “me time” and the important relationship she has with her kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rosedale, 3. In fact, Blake seems to consider Gwen and her children as a top priority, as the country star pauses his drinking and partying behavior whenever he’s around them. While Gwen and Blake are in no rush to get married again, a source close to Gwen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, Blake proves he’s up to the task in being a possible step-dad.

This relationship with Gwen has really helped Blake grow into a better man. The country music star – who recorded songs like “Playboys of the Southwestern World, “The More I Drink,” “Drink On it,” and “Sangria” – has stepped up his game. This relationship has given him some much-needed “structure.” She seems just as in love with her “cowboy,” and is appreciative that she has a 6’5” tall “cheerleader” backing her up. Clearly, when The Voice makes its season debut on Sept. 25, Gwen will be eagerly watching — and cheering for – Blake.

Are you glad that Blake and Gwen are going on strong, HollywoodLifers?