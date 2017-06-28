Beyonce & JAY-Z Allegedly Drop $10 Mill On Twins: Versace Strollers, Diamonds & More

Cha-ching! Bey and JAY are reportedly all about the designer items and pricey purchases when it comes to their new babies! And, you’ll never guess which famous faces allegedly splurged on the babies too!

What budget? Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, are reportedly going all out for their newest additions! The couple’s twins haven’t even been on earth for more than a month and they’ve already got pretty impressive threads, according to Life & Style magazine, June 28. “The twins’ luxe lives are easily in the $10 million range,” a source tells the mag. Pocket change, don’t you think? “Bey and JAY can afford to pamper them like a prince and princess.” And, that’s apparently just what they did.

The couple reportedly shelled out $3 million toward nurseries on both coasts [NY and LA]. Casual. And, their alleged lavish purchases consisted of, $12,000 cribs, Chanel linens, $3,600 Versace strollers and $1,200 Burberry diaper bags, according to the mag. But, there’s more. “JAY fell in love with $2.5 million bejeweled pacifiers by Suommo and a 3-carat diamond pacifier set in 18K white gold for $17,000,” the insider revealed. Wow.

“Money isn’t a factor,” the source admits to the mag. “The twins seem to have spurred Beyonce and JAY to go even more over-the-top than usual. These babies will be living larger than life!” Whether that’s true or not, the couple have continued to prove that they’re indeed, living large. Bey and JAY reportedly have a measly $100 million budget, but still can’t seem to find the right mansion to purchase.

And, the proud parents weren’t the only ones who splurged on the twins. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars — and Bey and JAY’s A-list friends, obviously — reportedly spoiled the twins. Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, Kim Kardashian, 36, Kanye West, 40, Justin Theroux, 45, Justin Timberlake, 36, and Rihanna, 29, all allegedly spent big on the two new Carter babies.

While Bey and JAY’s lavish spending is all speculation at this point — since the pair have yet to make a statement — it wouldn’t be surprising if they actually did drop mad cash on their brood. Why? Three words… Blue Ivy Carter, 5. We can’t forget the time when Blue showed up to 2016 VMAs in a beige Mischka Aoki dress worth a whopping $10,950. Oh, and, you can’t forget about her stunning DOLLY shoes, which retail for $565. Yup. And, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Blue’s already-iconic wardrobe. Here’s to the twins!

