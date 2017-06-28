Did Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Run Off To The Caribbean Just 2 Months After Filing For Divorce?

If this divorce happening or not? Just months after Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck filed the paperwork to make their split official, the couple reportedly went on a trip together in the Bahamas!

It could be the worst case of “Will They/Won’t They?” ever, as Jennifer Garner, 45, and Ben Affleck, 44, aren’t acting like a couple that’s about to get divorced. Sure, they filed the official paperwork on April 13. However, there was reportedly a surprise request on the list of demands Jennifer had before she’d agree to speak at a Fast Enterprises conference at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, according to Us Weekly. Along with a private jet and a local glam squad, Jen wanted rooms for all of her kids – and their father!

Jen reportedly asked Ben to join her and their family — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 – on this trip. Supposedly, while she was busy with her two-hour June 20 engagement, Ben would be on hand to take care of their offspring. Ben reportedly took the kids to Baker’s Bay in Great Guana Cay, 100 miles away from the resort, the same spot the family visited in 2015 after Ben and Jen announced their split. However, a source close to The Tribes of Palos Verdes actress has dismissed this report, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife.com that this talk of Ben and Jen going on a family Caribbean vacation is completely untrue.

Even if this supposed vacation was just a mirage, fans shouldn’t hold out in hopes of a reconciliation. Jen and Ben are not reuniting, an insider tells Us Weekly. “Jen feels it is most beneficial for the kids to have their father present,” the source claims. For Ben, this reported trip was “a great opportunity to keep the norm going for the kids,” and that Jen will “do whatever it takes” to provide “the best arrangements” for Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. If that means having family outings with her ex, that’s what she’ll do, it seems.

Though, while Jen will do whatever she can to give her kids the best life following this divorce, she probably won’t go so far to invite any of Ben’s future girlfriends to family get-togethers. Two years after splitting up, Ben has reportedly moved on and has begun dating again. Jen, on the other hand, is in no rush to get in Tindr or Bumble. She’s still heartbroken after losing “the love of her life,” and it will take a while before she even considers going on a romantic date.

