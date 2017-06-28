Bella Hadid Admits She Gained Weight After The Weeknd Split & She Couldn’t Be Happier About It

Break up, schmake up. Bella Hadid is doing her best to shake off The Weeknd, and in a new interview she revealed that she’s ‘eating’ and ‘living’ her best single life these days.

Bella Hadid, 20, is finally opening up about what splitting with The Weeknd, 27, was like. In a candid new interview with InStyle, the supermodel admits that although moving on from the relationship wasn’t easy, she’s happy to be single these days. “When you’re happy, you want to eat and experience and enjoy life,” Bella shared excitedly. “I’m there! And I’m eating, and I’m living! And I’ve gained a couple pounds, but I’m good!” That’s right, not only is Bella letting the world know that she is not sitting at home sulking over her ex — but instead she is out and about getting her grub on. Get it, girl!

But, it wasn’t all break up talk for Bella. In one part of the interview, she revealed how she met her BFF Kendall Jenner, 21, on Twitter when they were just teenagers. “I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter,” Bella shared. “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.” Can you even imagine just casually hanging out with Kendall as a teenager? Or better yet that these two models became friends before they were super stars, and now their careers are skyrocketing? That’s definitely fate right there!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Bella’s revealing new interview? Are you surprised she was so open about being single and happy? Comment below, let us know!