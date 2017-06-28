These Are The Three Biggest Swimwear Trends Of The Summer: How To Know If They’re Right For You

Searching for a stylish, trendy new swimsuit? This season a slew of new styles replaced the traditional bikini and there’s more variety than ever before, so we’re offering up tips to help you find the right silhouette.

Fourth of July weekend is almost here and it’s the perfect time to suit up in a swimsuit — and if your go-to bathing suit feels a bit outdated, don’t stress. This season we’re seeing three major trends take over: the high-cut swimsuit, the one-piece, and the thong. Our fave celebs continue to show off the slew of styles, as everyone from Bella Hadid to Kourtney Kardashian have swapped their old bathing suits in favor of these sexy new trends.

While trying to find a new bathing suit can be stressful, especially when you’re trying out a new silhouette, the good news is that these styles offer more variety and work on a slew of different body types — and there are so many variations of the trend so you can totally find a look that works for you.

The High-Cut Bathing Suit:

Why you should embrace it: Think the trend is strictly reserved for leggy models? Guess again! The higher bottom will elongate your legs, which is why it’s a fantastic choice for petite girls, too! There’s also so much variety with the look. Since you can find a one-piece and a two-piece that are high-cut, you should stick to which shape you usually rely on. It all comes down to trying on a few different styles to find the right version that works for you. A high-cut bikini bottom that goes down to a v will also give you a curvy look and enhance your waist.

The One Piece Bathing Suit:

Why you should embrace it: The one-piece bathing suit has been popular for quite some time, but this year we’re seeing it more than ever before. If you’re more of a bikini gal and the traditional silhouette seems a bit too covered up for you, opt for a version with a cutout in the front or a tie top that looks like you’re wearing a bikini from the back, that way you won’t worry about how you look when you turn around if you still prefer the two-piece look but want to try the trend.

The Thong Bathing Suit:

Why you should embrace it: Okay, so the thong bathing suit is definitely the riskiest and hardest to wear, but it’s basically the silhouette of the summer. If you feel uncomfortable about showing so much skin but want to try it out, opt for a one-piece over a two-piece, so the front coverage will balance out the peek of your booty in the back. You can also try a skimpy Brazilian cut if you’re trying to ease into the trend. Still unsure of the look? Try a thong under a semi-sheer or mesh cover-up to work up the bravery to bare your butt.

When it comes to finding a new bathing suit shape for your body type, it all comes down to trial and error. If there are certain brands you already gravitate towards I would try the new shapes in the same brand — and if all else fails, stick to your go-to silhouette. Trends come and go, so when it comes to standing out in the sand, confidence is key, regardless of what shape swimsuit you decide to wear.