Are T.I. & Tiny Reconciling For Good? She’s Not Sure ‘She Can Truly Forgive Him’

Once the trust in a relationship is broken, it can be the hardest thing to earn back. T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, definitely appear to be on the right track again, but will their marriage ever be the same after months of heartache? Only time will tell. “Things are actually pretty good with them right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re not officially back together since he’s still on tour but they’re headed in that direction.” The biggest problem in their relationship has always been his “wandering eye,” so it’s up to the Xscape singer if she can look past his mistakes and the Bernice Burgos era.

“The ball is in Tiny’s court,” the source continues. “It’s a question of whether she can truly forgive him and trust him again. Right now she’s not sure if she can do that. That being said, they have a family together and they will always be family. The fact that they have these little squabbles isn’t a bad thing, it’s totally normal for them and not a bad sign at all.” All couples fight. What’s more important is how they RESOLVE the issues at hand. Unfortunately, Tiny and the “Whatever You Like” rapper still can’t meet each other half way when it comes to raising daughter Heiress.

The pair had yet ANOTHER Instagram fight after Tiny posted a video of Heiress playing in the tub. T.I. was pretty taken back by the fact that his naked daughter was being shown around on social media. “Will you cove[r] my baby up & put some clothes on her please?!?!?” he wrote in the comment section on June 26. Tiny barked back with, “She is a baby…none of her bottom half of her body is showing & she don’t have [s***] to show on top. Spare me with the extra-ness it’s unnecessary.” OK…so maybe things aren’t as good at home as we thought.

