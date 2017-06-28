‘Pretty Little Liars’ Series Finale: Rewatch The Insane A.D. Reveal

OMG! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ revealed the identity of A.D. on the June 27 series finale, and our jaws are still on the floor. Rewatch the shocking moment from the very beginning! Spoilers ahead!

When Spencer woke up after being knocked unconscious by Mona, she thought she was looking in a mirror. But she was actually staring straight at her secret twin, Alex Drake, also known as A.D! Mary Drake ran in and injected Spencer with something to make her fall asleep. When she woke up again, Alex was sitting in her Spencer’s cell. Alex then explained everything. It all started when Wren found her in a bar, thinking she was Spencer.

Alex had no idea about Spencer, Charlotte, or Mary Drake until Wren came along. Alex became obsessed with Spencer and the life she never had. Alex and Wren started dating, and he ended up dead. Alex eventually crossed Archer Dunhill and Charlotte. When Charlotte was killed, Alex wanted closure and revenge. She headed to Rosewood and caused mayhem and confusion by posing as Spencer in multiple instances. She was the one who kissed Toby before his car accident, the one who had sex with him at the cabin and at the Lost Woods resort. With Toby’s help, the PLL crew eventually figured out Spencer had an evil twin and headed out to save Spencer and Ezra.

Fans have been wondering about the identity of A.D. since season 6B. A.D. made a grand entrance in the second-half of the show’s sixth season after Charlotte was killed. A.D.’s first message to the girls was, “You know who did it and I’m going to make you talk.” Boy, have things escalated since that text message!

Before the series finale, showrunner Marlene King teased that the show had been dropping “Easter Eggs intentionally” about A.D.’s identity in the final 10 episodes. In the past, Marlene teased that A.D. would have a “real human story. The best villains are relatable people.” There have been so many theories about who is A.D. and now we finally know. The big reveal was everything we wanted and more.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by the A.D. reveal? Let us know!