‘Pretty Little Liars’: [SPOILER] Killed By A.D. In Series Finale

No one could have seen that one coming. A.D. was revealed in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale, and the big bad killed a fan favorite character! WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Wren is the character that met an untimely demise on the June 27 series finale of Pretty Little Liars. The hunky Brit was the one who first came across Alex Drake, a.k.a. A.D., and he ultimately paid the price for it. Wren and Alex were together, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. Wren wanted to be with Alex, but once Alex knew about Spencer and everything she had, Alex wanted to be Spencer.

Wren couldn’t ever look at her as Spencer, like she wanted, so Alex eventually killed him! After kidnapping Spencer, Alex revealed that turned Wren’s ashes into an eternity stone that she wears around her neck. Poor Wren. He didn’t deserve this. Alex is a cold-hearted savage.

So for those of you who predicted that Spencer had a twin, you were right! Mary Drake did have twins. Spencer was given to the Hastings, and Alex was supposed to be given a wealthy British family. But that didn’t work out. That’s how Alex got that British accent. Alex sought revenge against the Liars after Charlotte, who was like a sister to her, was killed. For the Spoby fans out there, that kiss before the car accident last season wasn’t a Spoby one. That was Spencer’s twin! Oh, and both of those steamy sex scenes were of Alex and Toby! Let’s give it to Alex for being so convincing as Spencer.

Stay tuned for more PLL coverage as the finale night goes on! Following the finale, there will be a 1-hour tell-all special. Troian Bellisario also revealed in an all-new interview the exact moment she found out she was A.D!

