Who Is Will Gaskins? 5 Things To Know About Rachel’s Suitor On ‘The Bachelorette’

Will Gaskins is definitely catching Rachel Lindsay’s eye on ‘The Bachelorette,’ so here’s everything you need to know about the suitor.

1. He has a great sense of humor.

You may remember that when William Gaskins, 28, got out of the limo, he wore a Steve Urkel costume from Family Matters — and later transformed into Stefan Urquelle. So clearly his sense of humor is on point. He also revealed in his ABC bio if he could be one person for a day, it’d be “Will Smith because he’s the Fresh Prince.” Duh.

2. He’s a proud big brother.

His sister graduated from college this year and he wrote one heck of a tribute to her on Instagram, posting a photo of her showing her diploma. “I am so unbelievably proud of all your accomplishments and am so proud to call you my sister and more than that my best friend. And yea today is gonna be cool but it doesn’t even begin to compare to the day, the, week, the year the life that you’ve led. The world is yours and don’t you ever forget it,” he wrote.”

3. He’s a Channel Sales Manager.

According to his LinkedIn, he’s been working at Herman Miller since 2012.

4. He’s from a military family.

“The tenants of hard work and determination were engrained into me early and often throughout my life,” he wrote on his profile. “This carried over from home life, to school, to sports and my everyday interactions with people. I then joined the basketball team at Ithaca College where I truly learned how to be an effective part of a team and eventually how to be a leader and example for those around me. I am a firm believer of the need to follow before you can lead.”

5. He’s Team DeMario in the scandal.

Following the brief cancellation of Bachelor in Paradise, Will shared a lengthy Instagram post coming to DeMario Jackson‘s defense. “None of you got to know or see DeMario the way that those of us in the house did; if you had you would know that he is one of the most straight forward and caring people you could ever care to know,” he wrote. “He’s also the guy you can call when you are in need and he will be there for you to listen, give advice or just make you laugh and crack a smile.”

