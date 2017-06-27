Rosalyn Gold-Onwude: 5 Things To Know About Drake’s Sexy NBA Awards Date

All eyes are on Rosalyn Gold-Onwude after last night’s NBA Awards! When Drake showed up with the stunning woman on his arm, everyone wanted to know if the two were a new item! Here’s everything you should know about her!

Is Drake, 30, off the market? — That’s the question that’s buzzing from all angles, after he showed up to the NBA Awards with Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, 30, on his arm! Drizzy walked the red carpet, June 26, with Ros, and the pair were all smiles while they oozed with chemistry. So, who is his “mystery” woman? Get to know her, below!

1. Ros has beauty, brains AND the moves — She is a Stanford graduate, who was a star basketball player for the Cardinals. She was actually honored as the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year while playing for Stanford University through 2008. And, the Cardinals made three consecutive trips to the Final Four with Ros on the roster. She graduated from Stanford with a BA in communications and a master’s degree in sociology. She is an NYC native, who lives in California, so she’s basically a star on both coasts.

2. She’s already an accomplished sports reporter —Ros is a sports analyst/reporter for NBC Sports Bay area for the Golden State Warriors. She’s also a broadcaster for the NBA on TNT, Pac-12 Network and the WNBA’s New York Liberty on MSG. Ros also does reporting for the San Francisco 49ers. To top it all off, Ros is an Emmy-Award-winning reporter. Damn!

3. Ros and Drake have know each other for years —Drake attended a Raptors and Warriors game in Dec. 2015, and snapped a photo with Ros. He took to Instagram that same night, where he captioned the photo with a flirty message. “When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game”, Drake said. See the pic, below!

4. Drake isn’t the only famous friend Ros has… Her Instagram is filled with fun videos and photos with some familiar faces. In a video on her page, Ros is dancing with Gabrielle Union, 44. And, there’s more where that came from. You’ll recognize a ton of faces in her posts, from athletes to A-listers. Not to mention, she’s pretty tight with the stars who she posts photos and videos with! Can we join your next night out, Ros?

5. Ros has an impressive court-side wardrobe — Was she stylist in another life? The seasoned sports reporter has some insane threads and kicks. From every color of the rainbow, Ros has dresses, pants-suits, rompers and more. Her vibrant wardrobe and shoe collection matches her bubbly personality. She checks all the boxes if we do say so ourselves! So, what’s the deal, Drake?

