Dean Unglert: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant

Rachel Lindsay is definitely smitten with Dean Unglert! We’ve been watching them grow closer on ‘The Bachelorette’ — but how much do you really know about him? Here’s a few fun facts

1. Dean Unglert cherished his mother more than anything.

On their first one-on-one, Rachel Lindsay and Dean had a heart to heart and he revealed that his mother passed away 11 years ago and it broke apart his family. Following the story, he posted a photo on Instagram of her, writing a sweet message. “I never thought my story was special. Death is the only thing we can be certain of and everyone is afflicted by it. I’ve spent the last 11 years of my life glossing over my emotions and never really opening up about how it’s affected me because I thought it was something I should just deal with on my own,” he said, adding a thank you to Rachel for allowing him to honor his mother.

2. He has a puppy he absolutely loves.

At a quick glance on his Instagram, you’ll see his adorable black lab named Nala, who refers to as his “little nugget.” They watch The Bachelorette together and he adopted her in 2011.

3. Dean really wants to visit Hawaii.

“I’ve never been. Also, my mother wanted her ashes scattered there,” he revealed to ABC.

4. He’s the youngest guy on this season.

At just 26, all the other men in the house were surprised when he got a one-on-one date with Rachel, feeling that he was too young for her.

5. Dean’s a startup recruiter from Venice, CA. with a great amount of tattoos.

He has his mom’s initials on his chest, a friend’s initials on his back, artwork on his back, “Righteous” on his inner lip, Latin on his hip, and Triforce on his inner arm.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dean and Rachel could end up together?