‘Pretty Little Liars’ Series Finale Live Blog: A.D.’s Identity Is Finally Revealed

All will be revealed, as the ultimate endgame comes to light during the June 27 series finale of ‘Pretty Little Liars’. Think you know who A.D. is? Follow along with our live blog recap here!

Mona just came face-to-face with A.D in the first five minutes of the series finale of Pretty Little Liars. Sadly, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before seeing the same face because just seconds later, the episode flashed one year forward to where Ezra and Aria are on a movie set talking about their book’s big screen adaptation.

OMG! Emily and Alison had twins — Lily and Grace! And Emily’s mom is secretly meeting with Alison about some sort of future plan.

Melissa just showed up! She told Spencer she’s thinking about sticking around town for a bit. And there’s Toby! He came back to town for the wedding — we can only assume Spencer means Aria and Ezra’s.

Our recap is developing…

