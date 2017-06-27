Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe On Her Birthday: You’re ‘Wild, Crazy’ & ‘I Love You’

Okay, prepare yourself for some seriously gooey and romantic stuff! Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on June 27 to wish Khloe Kardashian a happy 33rd birthday and it was the sweetest thing ever!

Now THAT’s what we call a birthday message! On June 27, Tristan Thompson, 26, declared his love for girlfriend Khloe Kardashian via Instagram as she turned one year older. And, just as we expected, his beautiful tribute to the now 33-year-old could not have been more endearing. The Cleveland Cavaliers all-star posted both an adorable pic of three snapshots of the couple, as well as a heartfelt caption. Seriously, the way Tristan was gushing over Khloe is just further evidence they are in this for the long haul!

“Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other,” Tristan captioned the Instagram post of three black and white photos of the couple that were clearly taken in a photo booth at her birthday party. “Let’s continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you.” OMG, we could not be more overwhelmed by the love Tristan is showing to KoKo on her B-day! Click here to see pics of Khloe’s 33rd birthday party.

We could not be more in love with Khloe and Tristan’s romance, and we know they could not be more in love with each other! The adorable couple only seem to have grown closer and closer over the past few months, even though he had been very busy during the NBA Finals. Though the Cavs ultimately lost the championship, Tristan still has the birthday girl by his side. And he definitely seems to be grateful for that! After all, he gave her diamonds for her B-day and rumor has it an engagement might be on the way — and babies too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tristan’s adorable birthday message to Khloe? Is it the cutest one you’ve seen? Let us know below!