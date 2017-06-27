Tristan Thompson Gets Khloe Stunning Diamonds For Bday: Engagement On Way?

Khloe Kardsahian is one lucky lady — her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, not only threw her a surprise party ahead of her 33rd birthday, but he also gave gave her an AMAZING gift!

This year, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is celebrating her first birthday with Tristan Thompson, 26, and it’s already shaping up to be a pretty darn good one! The reality star’s actual big day is today, June 27, but Tristan got the festivities started early by inviting her family and friends to a surprise party on June 25, where he also showered her with an expensive gift. “Tristan gave Khloe an absolutely stunning diamond bracelet,” an insider close to the birthday girl tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That’s not all she’ll be getting from her man, though — the source adds that there’s more to come!

“[The bracelet] isn’t her main gift — she’s getting that on her actual birthday,” the source explains. “He’s keeping mum on what it is, but everyone is guessing (and hoping!) it’s a ring. I guess we’ll have to wait and see!” Over the weekend, Khloe stepped out wearing a new diamond ring on her left hand, sparking speculation that the NBA star had already popped the question, but don’t forget that Khloe’s tricked us with bling like this before. However, the relationship between these two is definitely super serious already — she revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that they’ve even talked about having kids — so a birthday proposal certainly doesn’t seem out of the question!

“They’re getting closer and closer and are falling more in love with each other,” an insider previously revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “Khloe’s made no secret of her desire to get married and start a family with him. They’ve had the discussion and it’s only a matter of time now.” Really, is there anyone that deserves this more than Khloe?! We’re so happy for her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tristan’s birthday gift for Khloe?