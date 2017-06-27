‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards Addresses Drug Use & Rehab Stay: ‘I Am Back Home Now Doing Well’

Many fans were terrified after the June 26 season finale of ‘Teen Mom OG’ showed Ryan Edwards struggling to drive after allegedly using drugs. Luckily, the star revealed he is doing very well after rehab!

Ryan Edwards had fans freaking out during the Teen Mom OG season finale on June 26 as they waited to make sure he and fiancee Mackenzie Standifer would be okay while he struggled to stay awake at the wheel. The reality TV star, who was driving himself and Mackenzie to their spur of the moment wedding, was nodding off so much she had to grab the steering wheel so they wouldn’t crash! Mackenzie soon turned off the cameras and accused Ryan of taking Xanax. Luckily Ryan says he is doing much better now after checking himself into rehab on May 15 following their wedding ceremony.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” Ryan said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.com. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.” We are so glad to hear that Ryan got the help he needed, and that he has recovered now. This is especially good news because of how concerned ex-fiancee Maci Bookout was about his alleged drug use all season. Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

In the June 19 episode of the MTV reality series Maci tried to get information about how to hold an intervention for Ryan, the father of her 8-year-old son Bentley. “I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Maci said to a counselor on the phone. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.” During the finale Maci texted Ryan in hopes she could talk to him about his drug use — but he never responded.

