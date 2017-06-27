‘Teen Mom 2’ will return on July 17, and MTV just released the very first footage from Season 8, featuring new addition Briana DeJesus. To see all the drama that’ll go down this season, watch the trailer here!

Not only will Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 when the series returns to MTV for Season 8 on July 17 season, but we’ll also see Chelsea and Cole welcome their son, Jenelle and David welcome their daughter, Kailyn unexpectedly finding out she’s pregnant, and Leah beginning college.

However, that’s not all. As the trailer above suggests, we’ll also see Chelsea learning disturbing news about Adam, Jenelle and Barbara‘s custody battle over Jace come to a conclusion, Kailyn engaging in multiple battles with Javi in and out of court, as well as Jo pursuing fifty-fifty custody of Isaac. It looks like it’s going to be one crazy season, and we can’t wait to watch it unfold!

As far as Briana’s storyline is concerned, MTV says, “Since the cameras stopped rolling, Briana has juggled raising five-year-old Nova with help only from her mom and sister, while also trying to balance a career and new boyfriend, Luis. She finds herself unexpectedly pregnant with her second child and hopes for the best. But when she hears shocking news about Luis, she is forced to make one of the hardest decisions a mother can face in order to provide the best life for her new child.”

Watch the trailer above!

