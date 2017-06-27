Taylor Swift Resurfaces With Curly Hair To Congratulate Russell Westbrook ON NBA Award

Look who’s back! Taylor Swift unexpectedly resurfaced to send a congratulatory video message to Russell Westbrook after he won MVP at the 2017 NBA Awards. Check it out here!

Russell Westbrook was named MVP at the first ever NBA Awards on June 26, and tons of stars collaborated on a video to congratulate him — including Taylor Swift! Tay recorded a 45 second clip to praise Russell about his incredible career, while also making a few jokes about how they don’t actually even know each other at all. “Russell, it’s Taylor. Remember? I was the one who taught you how to play basketball,” she says in the video. “I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops. I remember the first time you beat me at basketball, I was very upset. And do you remember? You said, ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I got an idea. So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers.”

Okay, obviously this is a totally made up story, but even though Taylor’s never actually met Russell, she’s still thrilled for him. “That’s a fake story but I wish it were the truth because you are amazing,” she concludes. “You are the MVP! I’m so happy for you and sending you the biggest hug ever. Congratulations!” Considering the 27-year-old has barely been seen in public this year at all, fans were so excited to finally get a glimpse of her — and she’s unexpectedly rocking her OG curly locks, too! To film the clip, Tay went practically makeup free and put her natural hair on display in a low ponytail. Okay, now we are SO ready for her to be out and about more often!

Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder’s poor season, Russell had an incredible year, and was the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, so his victory didn’t come as much of a surprise. Perhaps he’ll score an invite to Taylor’s annual Fourth of July party this year now that he knows she’s a fan….

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor’s message to Russell? Did you expect this at all?