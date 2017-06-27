Serena Williams Poses Topless & Reveals Bare Baby Bump On Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Oh, mama! Serena Williams posed for a beautiful, nearly nude ‘Vanity Fair’ cover while seven months pregnant. The tennis legend is breathtaking in the topless photo showing her baby bump. It’s instantly iconic!

Look at this gorgeous woman! Serena Williams, 35, is just two months away from giving birth to her first child, and she’s celebrating her pregnant beauty with a nearly nude Vanity Fair cover, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. The striking cover features a portrait of Serena from the side, standing strong and proud with her back arched, leg jutted outward, and hair blowing backward. The mother-to-be is topless and almost completely naked at first glance. But look closely, and she’s wearing a nude thong covered with a body chain. She’s too lovely for words.

Serena spoke about the surprise of discovering she was pregnant in her cover story, and how it will affect the rest of her career. She actually had her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, fly out to meet her in Melbourne, Australia, where she was playing at the Australian Open, without telling him anything. She presented him with a paper bag with six positive pregnancy tests inside because she was so surprised! Seriously; when Serena first took a pregnancy test after feeling sick during the tournament, and discovered she was pregnant, she “did a double take”,” she told Vanity Fair. She still went on to dominate in the tournament, and totally intends to do so for the rest of her career. She’s a superwoman! Never mind what John McEnroe, 60, said about her; she could totally beat him — and any other male tennis player — even while seven months pregnant! That’s what happens when you have 23 grand slam titles.

It’s truly special that Annie shot her Vanity Fair cover. The legendary photographer has been taking photos of Serena since she was a 16-year-old athlete who had just burst into the tennis scene and stunned. Annie’s the photographer responsible for Demi Moore‘s famed 1991 nude pregnancy cover for the same magazine. It’s clear that she took inspiration for her iconic cover. Just like Demi, Serena’s using her hands as a “bra” to cover up, and her baby bump is prominent in the photo. It’s clear that the cover is about showcasing the beauty of her pregnant body, and not the shock of posing almost nude. A big difference between the two celebrities’ shoots, though — Demi’s 100% naked for her cover!

