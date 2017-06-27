Serena Williams Vows A Baby Won’t Hold Back Her Tennis Career: She’ll Hit Court Asap After Birth

Serena Williams is giving birth this fall, but that won’t stop her from heading back to work as soon as Jan.! Determined to hit the tennis court stronger than ever next year, the champ revealed her career’s far from ‘over!’

While Serena Williams, 35, can’t wait to be a mom and meet her and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian‘s, 34, baby son or daughter this upcoming September, she’s also just itching to get back on the tennis court! In a recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, in which Serena posed on the cover with her bare baby bump on full display, her friend Diondria Thornton revealed that Serena “loves being pregnant.” However, she’s a competitor at heart. “I can also see competition creeping in on her. Is this over yet? I think she’s getting this itch…to see her intensity and her workout — ‘I have to stay fit. I have to get back on the court.’ Very determined to get back on the court.”

In fact, the tennis champ is SO determined to get back on the court that she says she’ll return to the game as soon as January. Why? Because “I don’t think my story is over yet,” she told the publication. But in the meantime, Serena and Alexis are preparing for the baby and are looking forward to their wedding this fall. Admittedly though, at least as of May, Serena still didn’t feel very ready to welcome another human into the world. “I don’t know what to do with a baby. I have nothing. . . . I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she confessed.

Recalling when she first found out she was pregnant, Serena admitted that she didn’t believe it could be true at first. And since the Australian Open was just a week away, she panicked. It was her friend Jessica Steindorff who convinced the athlete to take a pregnancy test after she threw up during practice and felt “off.” “I’ll take it just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it’s fun, whatever. It’s like a joke. Why not?” Serena said of that time. When she saw the results, she did a double take.

“My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,” Serena remembered. “Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament,” she thought. “How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year.” Of course Serena went on to win the Australian Open and at the time, only five people knew she was expecting: Alexis, Jessica, her friend Jill, Venus [Williams,] and her doctor. Serena’s coach didn’t know and neither did tournament officials. It’s that kind of determination that will help her dominate the court once again after she becomes a mom. And we can’t wait to watch her do it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Serena’s planning on going back to tennis so soon after giving birth?