Veronica’s In A Wedding Dress & Jason Is Back In These Mysterious New ‘Riverdale’ Pics

What. Is. Happening? ‘Riverdale’ season two just started filming and the pics from set are leaving us with so many questions.

Season two of Riverdale may include wedding bells! In new photos taken on set on Monday, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is spotted wearing a gorgeous white wedding gown with a lacy detailed top. In one still, we even see Josie (Ashleigh Murray) helping her with the train. So, where’s her groom?

Archie (KJ Apa) was spotted with wearing a kilt and bow tie with Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who was also in a kilt but wearing a regular tie, so we’d have to assume that’s to separate the groom from the best man. We also see that Josie, Betty (Lili Reinhardt) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) are in blue, so we can imagine they’re the bridesmaids.

But before you get your wedding spirits up, it’s possible that this entire thing could be a dream sequence. It’s actually pretty likely since Jason (Trevor Stines) is also in the shots, and he was brutally murdered last season. You can see the all here! So, is this Veronica dreaming about marrying Archie? Or Archie dreaming it? Or Betty having a nightmare? We have so many questions, and have to wait until fall for any answers.

We also have to point out that Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) is not in any of the photos, and we’re not so sure he’ll be around. He’s notably not in the first script reading photo that multiple members of the cast posted, but he is on set. Marisol Nichols posted a photo with Cole and Luke, captioning it “set life.” So, there’s yet another unanswered question.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the wedding is all a dream?