Rihanna’s Spotted Making Out With Sexy New Man In Spain — Vacation Pics

Is Rihanna off the market?! The singer was spotted in a steamy lip lock with a stunning mystery man on June 27! See the PDA pics right here!

Rihanna‘s got some “Wild Thoughts”! And, we may have just discovered the inspiration for her new hit song. The singer, 29, was spotted making out with an unidentified, dark-haired man in Spain on June 27! The pair were all smiles during their PDA session, in a private pool. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

RiRi and her bearded mystery man couldn’t keep their hands off each other in the sexy snaps. She had her arms wrapped around him, while they frolicked in the water. The Fenti designer and her new man appear to be on vacation and are staying in a lavish villa, according to TMZ. So, if that’s the case, then she opted out of the BET Awards [June 25] for a much better, R-rated time!

Ri’s Spain getaway is the first time we’ve seen her with a new man since she and Drake, 30, split in Oct. 2016. So, yes, this is a big deal. The usually private star has been focused on her music and other career adventures in 2017. However, now, she’s obviously treating herself. And, her vacation came at the right time…

Drake hosted the first-ever NBA Awards on June 25 in NYC, and he didn’t walk the red carpet solo. The rapper showed up with sportscaster, Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, 30, on his arm! And, fans are speculating that the two are a hot, new item. And, during Drake’s opening monologue — which was a hilarious roasting session — even Rihanna wasn’t off limits. “I’ve never been in a room with so many guys who’ve DM’ed my ex girl,” he joked about the NBA stars in the audience. You can watch that moment, above.

In the meantime, who do you think Rihanna’s mystery man can be? — HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna has finally moved on from Drake?