Remy Ma ‘Would Have Been Disappointed’ If Nicki Minaj Didn’t Diss Her At NBA Awards

Nicki Minaj may have blasted Remy Ma during her NBA Awards performance on June 26, but the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star wasn’t surprised by Nicki’s disses. In fact, Remy Ma would have been more surprised if Nicki hadn’t slammed her.

“Remy Ma was totally expecting Nicki [Minaj]’s latest diss — she would have been disappointed if it hadn’t happened. These two are kind of obsessed with each other, it’s like one of those weird feuding neighbor shows you see on TV where one of them ends up murdering the other over a broken beer bottle on their driveway. No one can even remember why it really started at this point, but they’ve had beef for over a decade! And, make no mistake, this isn’t some love/hate kind of relationship, or for publicity purposes — they really, truly hate each other with a passion,” a source close to Remy Ma tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Nick Minaj trashed Remy Ma during her NBA Awards performance on June 26, just 24 hours after the Love & Hip Hop star beat Nicki out at the BET Awards and dissed her in her speech. The 34-year-old singer hit the stage at Pier 36 in New York City and performed a few verses of “No Frauds” as well as the diss track she did with Katy Perry, 32, “Swish, Swish” — both contain lyrics aimed at Remy Ma.

It’s a never-ending diss-fest between these two, and as our source says, there’s no end in sight. The next time we see Remy Ma at an event, or the next time she releases a song, we’re sure she’ll slam Nicki. And then, Nicki will likely diss her too. We don’t think they’ll ever put this feud to bed.

