‘Pretty Little Liars’: Why I’m Convinced Spencer Has A Twin Sister & She’s A.D.

The last episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ airs tonight, June 27, and I’m stating my case one final time about who I think is A.D. I’m thinking Spencer’s secret twin will be revealed in the series finale and she’ll also be revealed as A.D!

Yes, I’m totally on board the “Spencer has a twin and she’s A.D.” train. There have been too many subtle hints in these final 10 episodes, and it’s the only thing that makes sense to me. I became even more confident in my theory after showrunner Marlene King’s latest interview with Entertainment Tonight. She revealed that in the final 10 episodes the show has “dropped a lot of Easter Eggs intentionally” to help fans figure out the identity of the big bad villain.

For me, the Spencer twin theory really only started gaining ground in the last 10 episodes. The May 23 episode featured a scene between Wren and Spencer at the airport. Spencer acted really weird when Ezra showed up and saw her with Wren. She even asked Ezra to keep what he saw “between them.” Spencer seemed off. She didn’t seem like Spencer at all. And when she asked Spencer to have a drink and he said no, she got kind of pissed. That’s what sealed the deal in my head. That wasn’t Spencer, that was her twin!

A few weeks later, there was a moment between Spencer and Toby at the cabin. Once again, Spencer seemed really weird. She wasn’t dressed in Spencer’s normal style nor was she wearing Spencer’s signature watch. When Toby mentioned something about Tanner and the case, Spencer oddly said, “What’s going to happen is going to happen.” Even Toby knew that didn’t sound like Spencer.

Tumblr user The Outlast has an incredible theory about Spencer’s twin and A.D. that I’m convinced is heading in the right direction of what Marlene has planned. The theory proposes that A.D. is two people — Spencer’s twin and Wren. Mary Drake actually had twins, with one twin being adopted by the Hastings and other was adopted by the Young family and later sent to Radley. “She’s here for revenge for having her life ruined,” the theory says about why Spencer’s twin became A.D.

Spencer’s family has always been at the forefront of the show’s biggest mysteries over the years, so the Spencer twin theory would bring the show full circle. In the books, Alison is the one who has a twin, but what if Marlene and the writers decided to flip that on its head and give Spencer a twin instead? Hey, this is only what I think!

The Pretty Little Liars 2-hour series finale airs June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The episode will be followed by a 1-hour tell-all special.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with me about the Spencer twin theory? Let me know!