‘Pretty Little Liars’: Lucy Hale Reveals Aria’s Series Finale Wedding Dress — See Pic

It’s the end of an era! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ finishes its seven-year run on June 27, and Lucy Hale is giving us a sneak peek at Aria’s wedding gown. We’ve got the pic, right here!

Grab your nearest box of tissues on June 27, because we’re going to be saying goodbye to Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars forever in a two-hour series finale. After seven amazing seasons, the show is going out with a big wedding for Aria and Ezra. After all these years — the characters met on the show’s pilot! — they are finally tying the knot and actress Lucy Hale, 28, just couldn’t wait to share her amazing gown with fans. On June 26, she posted a pic to her Instagram account showing Aria in a stunning white gown with sheer sleeves and intricate lace work and beading. The fitted dress looks SO gorgeous on Lucy, as it also features glittery soft gold accents around the waist and wrists.

The gown is so elegant that some fans were wondering if it was for the wedding scene, and their answer to that is obvious with her co-stars all dressed in matching navy bridesmaids dresses. At least Aria is one of those brides who lets her girls pick out their own gowns to match their personal style and figures, and the ladies look so lovely!

Ashley Benson‘s Hanna goes a little conservative, wearing a long sleeve gown with her hair straight and simple. Shay Mitchell‘s Emily wants a va-va-voom factor in a plunging dress that shows off tons of cleavage. Sasha Pieterse‘s Alison looks totally adorable in an off-the shoulder gown with two little straps and has her hair done up in gorgeous long flowing curls. Unfortunately we can’t see what Troian Bellisario‘s Spencer has on, as she’s standing behind Lucy for a group shot of the girls that Shay is taking with her smartphone. It’s not clear if the pic is a still from the show’s final episode or a photo someone on set took of the girls remembering that moment. All we know is that we are going to miss these ladies SO much!!! Seven years has gone by way too fast.

