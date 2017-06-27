‘Pretty Little Liars’: [SPOILER] Reveals The Exact Moment She Found Out She Was A.D.

A.D. speaks! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ revealed the identity of A.D. on the jaw-dropping series finale, and now we’re hearing from the actor who played the hooded villain for the very first time!

Spoilers ahead! The Pretty Little Liars series finale was downright shocking. Alex Drake, Spencer’s secret (and evil) twin sister, was revealed to be A.D. Alex had Spencer kidnapped and told her everything. Mary Drake gave birth to twins, and while Spencer ended up with the Hastings, Alex ended up in England. She crossed paths with Wren Kingston (RIP!) and eventually met Charlotte. Once Charlotte was killed, Alex decided to head to Rosewood to wreak some havoc. Troian Bellisario, 31, is speaking out in her first post-finale interview about when she found out she was A.D., what it was like keeping the huge secret, and more.

“I was first told in the beginning of season five,” Troian told ELLE.com. “Marlene took me aside and told me, ‘I have an idea, but I don’t know if the network will let me do it…’ Then she sat me down and explained this whole ending to me. She said, ‘You cannot tell anybody. It might not even happen.’ So I sat on it for over a year. Then at the end of season six, she said, ‘We’re going to do it.’ It was like the starting gun at the races.”

The actress admitted that keeping the secret was “real rough” and also revealed that she actually told people she was A.D. — but no one believed her! “For a long time, people would ask, ‘Who’s A.D.?'” she continued. “And I’d say, ‘It’s me!’ And everyone would just laugh. It’s kind of great when you have a secret that so few people—only me, Marlene, and a handful of others at that point—know. It means you can hide in plain sight.”

During the show’s A-List wrap party after the series finale, Troian said playing Spencer and A.D. was a “total blast.” She also noted that doing scenes with herself was “insane.” To get in tune with Alex, Troian said she watched a lot of Sid Vicious. Can you believe PLL is really over? After that roller coaster of a finale, we want more!

