Nicki Minaj Thrilled To Be Dating Nas — Couldn’t Care Less About Meek & Safaree BET Fight

Nicki Minaj, 34, has been enjoying her new romance with Nas, 43, so much that she hasn’t been paying attention to the alleged conflict between her two ex boyfriends, Meek Mill, 30, and Safaree Samuels, 35, according to a report by TMZ. Nicki doesn’t seem to care much about the feud because she feels it has nothing to do with her and she’s put the times she spent with both Meek and Safaree completely behind her. Although her relationship with fellow hip hop star Nas is still developing, the Pink Friday queen is apparently taking it all in and not letting outside problems affect her blissful state of mind. See some of the hottest pics of Nicki strutting her stuff in her “Regret in Your Tears” music video here!

Meek and Safaree made headlines when Safaree challenged Meek to a 1-on-1 fight after Meek’s crew allegedly attacked him first at a BET Awards party. Meek has denied his claims. Though the story has caused quite a stir, we’re not surprised Nicki is choosing to stay away after her disappointments and tumultuous breakups with the two artists. Things haven’t been easy with many of the other previous men in her love life either but maybe Nas will be the change she’s been wanting? It’s possible!

In addition to getting cozy with Nas, Nicki’s been making the recent news with her own long time feud. Her and rapper Remy Ma, 37, have been involved in drama with each other for years and continue to diss each other on tracks and even in award acceptance speeches. Will she decide to back away from this feud like she’s backing away from the Meek and Safaree situation? We’re not certain but we’re willing to bet Nicki will take a stand on anything that concerns her as she’s done many times in the past!

